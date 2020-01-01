 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm

Waterbury fireman catches suspect lighting his truck on fire on home surveillance video in Southington

Hartford

by: Shaynah Ferreira

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WTNH) – Southington Police are looking for a suspect seen on home surveillance video pouring a liquid on various parts of a porch and a parked truck and then lighting it on fire.

RELATED: Southington police: Suspect sets car on fire, flees

Jake Yankus lives at the home; he is a Waterbury Fireman.

He says he was woken up by a woman frantically knocking at his door early Sunday morning when he realized his truck was on fire.

“It was in the middle of the night. It was about 4:30 or so and I woke up. Someone was ringing the door bell and my dog started barking.

I called the fire department because it was a pretty good fire. By the time I got out here and noticed it. I called it right away and she was in the yard with me with a garden hose trying to help me. I just wanted to do something to help put it out,”

– Jake Yankus, homeowner

Southington Fire was on the scene within minutes and was able to put out the fire, but it was unclear how the blaze was started until Yankus pulled his home surveillance footage.

“They came to the door first and then they walked to the truck, pouring stuff all over it. They lit it and walked away. Didn’t even look around it was very deliberate.

It was a completely cowardly act.”

– Jake Yankus, homeowner

Yankus tells News 8 he is thankful he and his family weren’t hurt and that the fire was contained to his truck. But now, he says he is putting up extra security cameras for peace of mind.

“I hope we find who did this and their motive as soon as possible,” said Yankus.

Yankus tells News 8 he is offering a cash reward for anyone who helps Police with information that may lead to an arrest. Southington Police is asking anyone with information about this incident to come forward.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Waterbury fireman catches suspect lighting his truck on fire on home surveillance video in Southington

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury fireman catches suspect lighting his truck on fire on home surveillance video in Southington"

Families come out to bring in the new year at 'First Night Hartford'

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Families come out to bring in the new year at 'First Night Hartford'"

A Decade in Review: The Hartford Courant looks back at the history it has documented in new exhibit

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "A Decade in Review: The Hartford Courant looks back at the history it has documented in new exhibit"

Firefighters responding to fire at soil treatment facility in Plainville

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Firefighters responding to fire at soil treatment facility in Plainville"

Firefighters responding to fire at soil treatment facility in Plainville

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Firefighters responding to fire at soil treatment facility in Plainville"

Firefighters battle 2nd alarm apartment fire in Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Firefighters battle 2nd alarm apartment fire in Hartford"
More Hartford

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss