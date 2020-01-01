Waterbury fireman catches suspect lighting his truck on fire on home surveillance video in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WTNH) – Southington Police are looking for a suspect seen on home surveillance video pouring a liquid on various parts of a porch and a parked truck and then lighting it on fire.

Jake Yankus lives at the home; he is a Waterbury Fireman.

He says he was woken up by a woman frantically knocking at his door early Sunday morning when he realized his truck was on fire.

“It was in the middle of the night. It was about 4:30 or so and I woke up. Someone was ringing the door bell and my dog started barking. I called the fire department because it was a pretty good fire. By the time I got out here and noticed it. I called it right away and she was in the yard with me with a garden hose trying to help me. I just wanted to do something to help put it out,” – Jake Yankus, homeowner

Southington Fire was on the scene within minutes and was able to put out the fire, but it was unclear how the blaze was started until Yankus pulled his home surveillance footage.

“They came to the door first and then they walked to the truck, pouring stuff all over it. They lit it and walked away. Didn’t even look around it was very deliberate. It was a completely cowardly act.” – Jake Yankus, homeowner

Yankus tells News 8 he is thankful he and his family weren’t hurt and that the fire was contained to his truck. But now, he says he is putting up extra security cameras for peace of mind.

“I hope we find who did this and their motive as soon as possible,” said Yankus.

Yankus tells News 8 he is offering a cash reward for anyone who helps Police with information that may lead to an arrest. Southington Police is asking anyone with information about this incident to come forward.