Waterbury’s newly renovated Mattatuck Museum reopens in time for summer

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Step inside the newly renovated Mattatuck Museum; the multi-million dollar project took two and a half years to complete.

“We’re here at this beautiful that just undergone an $8 million dollar renovation,” said Waterbury Mayor Neil O’ Leary.

The museum is one of several funded by the state’s “Summer at the Museum” program. The initiative offers children an outlet for learning — following months of isolation due to the pandemic.

Adventures in both art and history is the goal here. This 911 exhibition covers a dark period in our nation’s history, but provides an important lesson to children and adults.

Tashae Smith, the museum’s public programs manager adds, “…definitely the message of unity, that we are stronger together no matter what we look like.”

The Button Exhibit is one of the more popular ones and children seem to love it. You can bring your children here Monday through Sunday, free of charge, through September 6th.