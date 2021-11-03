We catch up with mayor-elect in Bristol after voters turn the city red on Election Day

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Voters in Bristol turned that city red on Election Day Tuesday. We spoke to the mayor-elect Wednesday about the race and his plans for the city moving forward.

Mayor-elect Jeff Caggiano took home 52 percent of the vote, beating out the current mayor, Democrat Ellen Zoppo-Sassu. Additionally, all six city council seats went from Democrat to Republican.

Caggiano told News 8 his message resonated with voters. He wants to stop what he calls wasteful spending

and keep term limits intact. And he’s got some other ideas.

“Over the next two years, we will again focus on downtown development. We’ll focus on bringing businesses into town, keeping them here, and holding the line on spending so we can hold our mill rate stable.”

Bristol requires the new mayor to take over just six days after the election, so Caggiano’s busy with the inauguration for Monday.