‘We don’t want to give tickets’: Hartford mayor warns residents to clear the streets for storm cleaning crews

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In Hartford, to clean up the streets from the incoming storm, they need the cars off the road. Officials are serious about the parking ban, ready to ticket and tow if necessary.

Whether it is at a school or a public lot, that snow parking is going to be the key in downtown Hartford so they they can get in and plow the roads. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin says it is a good storm and a bad storm: good in the timing of it happening overnight, giving them a lot of time to plow. However, bad in the sense that there is so much snow coming that he is asking people to do what they have been doing for the pandemic.

“This year, of all years, we have all had a lot of practice at hunkering down so do that during the snowstorm,” Bronin says.

The mayor gave the green light to the parking ban. The city will turn on the blue lights hanging at major intersections starting 6 pm Wednesday to 6 am on Friday. They need the cars off the road and into the public lots or schools, especially for the storm.

“We don’t want to give tickets. We don’t want to have to tow cars but if they are in the way, they will get ticketed and towed so please take it seriously and remember that it’s real. Get your cars off the street,” Bronin adds.

So the city of Hartford will have 36 pieces of snow removal equipment out working the storm. They do have one driver that is quarantine because of COVID, however they say COVID is not going to affect the drivers or the storm.

They are going to be out working very hard clearing the streets. The biggest problem will be the cars that have not gotten off the roads, so they cannot keep the roads clean because they have to plow around the cars.

“We have people who drive out in the heavy snow and get stuck and then it’s not only an inconvenience and a hazard to them, it’s also a huge disruption to resources and time,” says the Hartford mayor. “And because it’s such a big storm, 36 hours might not be enough to clean it all up.”

“We have the staff and capacity and we are hoping to get that done will be working at that on Thursday, Friday and possibly going into the weekend as well,” Director Michael Looney, DPW Hartford.

It is law, whether you are a commercial property or a single-family home, you must clear the sidewalk in front of your house. They give you about six hours once it stops snowing to get clear, though they will not hold to that limit exactly because it’s the first storm. But officials do want the street cleared in the first 24 hours.