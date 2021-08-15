‘We need to rescue everyone we can’: Hartford mayor, Navy vet speaks out after Taliban takeover in Kabul

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In the Middle East Sunday, Afghanistan’s embattled president has left the country, joining thousands of his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the Taliban. Here in Connecticut, Hartford’s mayor is speaking out.

The Taliban has reportedly fanned out across the capital. A group of fighters is now controlling the country after entering the Presidential Palace in Kabul.

The U.S. is also working to evacuate personnel from the U.S. Embassy. Afghans are fearing the Taliban could reimpose the kind of brutal rule that all but eliminated women’s rights

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, who is a U.S. Navy veteran who fought in Afghanistan tweeted Sunday following the news out of the Middle East, “Thinking and feeling lots of thinks about Afghanistan right now. Lots to debate for years. What matters most at this moment is that we get our friends and allies out – as many as we can, as fast as we can. Taliban promises of amnesty are worthless. We need to rescue everyone we can.”

