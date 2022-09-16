WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say the Webster Bank on 774 North Main Street in West Hartford was robbed Friday morning.

The West Hartford Police Department (WHPD) said they received a report at 10:25 a.m. and responded to the scene.

Investigators said the suspect left the scene prior to police arriving. No injuries were reported.

Police say the suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’6″ tall, wearing black headwear, black facial covering, and wearing a grey sweatshirt, white undershirt, dark-colored pants, with sunglasses.

The West Hartford Webster Bank robbery suspect (Courtesy of the West Hartford Police Department)

It is unknown if the suspect had a weapon.

The WHPD is asking for any witnesses, or anyone that recognizes the suspect in the photo provided by police, to call them at 860-523-5203. The WHPD Tip Line can be used as well, by emailing at whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov, or by calling (860) 570-8969.

There was an attempted robbery the same morning at Webster Bank in Simsbury around 11 a.m. at 708 Hopmeadow Street.

Simsbury police investigating attempted bank robbery

Police in Simsbury said they have not made any connections between their case and the one in West Hartford, but the two departments are investigating.