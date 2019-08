HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Some students are enjoying pancakes at Milner Middle School in Hartford Tuesday morning before their first day of classes.

After breakfast, men from the group ‘Calling All Brothers’ will be cheering on the students and encouraging them for their first day of learning.

It’s all a part of the ‘Welcome Back Greeting Tour’ for the four North End community schools.

School starts for those middle school students at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.