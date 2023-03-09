BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A baby in Bristol received a very warm welcome to the world this week.

Laura DeMonte, wife of the fallen Bristol police officer Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, gave birth to a baby girl on March 6.

The Bristol Police Department shared the news on Thursday, noting that officers were honored to greet Laura and her newborn, Penelope Dustin-Ann DeMonte, as she left the hospital.

Penelope. Photo courtesy BPD

Penelope was born at 12:35 p.m. on March 6, weighing 7 lbs., 3.7 oz. and is 20 1/4″ long.

Police said Penelope’s big brother and sister were excited to meet her, and the baby and Laura were doing well.

Sgt. Dustin DeMonte was fatally shot alongside Officer Alex Hamzy after they were lured to a home with Officer Alex Iurato for an emergency call regarding a domestic violence incident in October 2022.

Officer Iurato, who was wounded, returned fire by shooting and killing one of the suspects.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation honored the late Bristol sergeant in December by paying off the family’s mortgage.