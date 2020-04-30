 

Wellness packages distributed to first responders in New Britain, highlight need for mental health during a crisis

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A mental health hospital in New Britain is keeping the well-being of first-responders in mind with care packages Wednesday.

Liberty Integrated Behavioral Health filled up wellness gifts for firefighters and EMS members. Volunteers say mental health for our first-responders is essential, especially during a crisis like the coronavirus pandemic.

Christina Meehan, a Nurse Practitioner with Liberty Integrated Behavioral Health explained, “We just wanted to make sure that if anybody is in need, especially our first-responders, to seek mental health treatment if needed, to count on each other, [and] to be able to stay well physically and mentally.”

The over 200 wellness packages passed out Wednesday were filled with essential oil roller bottles with labels that say things like “Ready for Anything”: peppermint and wild orange scents to enhance the mood.

