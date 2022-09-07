EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Readers are in luck as the East Hartford Public Library will now extend its hours through Sunday.

Originally, the library was closed on Sunday, but now, it’s slated to remain open on Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. Now, the library will offer full services seven days a week. The new hours will go into effect on Sunday, September 11.

In addition to the new schedule, several programs are lined up on upcoming Sundays, including a living history performance with creator Anne Pasquale on September 18, a performance from the Eastern Medicine Singers outside the library on October 16, a living history performance from historian Tammy Denease on October 23, and writing workshops with Dr. Melissa-Sue John on September 11 and October 2.

For more information on the library’s new schedule, as well as how to register for upcoming programs, click here.