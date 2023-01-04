WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Hartford pedestrian safety advocacy group wants the town to add more roundabouts, consult with experts to find ways to improve roads and assure that residents’ concerns are heard.

“We need to be more involved, rather than pushed aside on helping make this a safer community for everyone in all neighborhoods,” Jack Dougherty, a board member of Bike West Hartford, said.

The town has vowed to create a pedestrian safety task force in response to an influx in deadly crashes within the last month.

There were 68 pedestrian deaths in the state last year, according to the Connecticut Traffic Institute. Of those, three were in West Hartford. Two happened within 24 hours of each other only days before Christmas.

In response, Bike West Hartford created a list of top priorities to improve pedestrian safety.

The first step would be creating a timeline to achieve zero roadway fatalities and injuries. Dougherty said leaders can use data to prioritize which steps to make.

The town has made it clear it wants to take action.

“Our engineers are looking at a possible crosswalk,” Mayor Shari Cantor said. “We need cameras, we need to have tools so we can investigate accidents that happen.”