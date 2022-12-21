The West Hartford Town Council voted to approve a development that will be built on LaSalle Road. (Source: Town of West Hartford)

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A proposal to rezone land on LaSalle Road to make way for a mixed-use project passed the West Hartford Town Council in an 8-1 vote Wednesday night.

The vote was taken during a special town council meeting.

The Arapahoe Group asked to change the zoning to allow the construction of a mixed-use development in the area of Arapahoe Road, LaSalle Road and Farmington Avenue, according to an agenda item from the meeting.

The plan includes a six-story condo building where a current parking lot sits, along with dozens of apartments above stores.