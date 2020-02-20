 

West Hartford Board of Education votes in support of a statewide change to school start times

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The push to change school start times in Connecticut sot students get more sleep is back. Wednesday night in West Hartford, the Board of Education voted in support of a statewide change to school start times. The idea to give students more sleep time to improve academic performance.

A later start time for students has the backing of the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

Most of the parents in West Hartford agree.

“When we wake them up too early, we’re creating chronically sleep-deprived children, and the cons to that are it affects their academics. A new study just came out showing car accident rates go up…if you change the start time, they go down.

– Sarah, West Hartford parent

But, not everyone we spoke to was fully supportive of the change for them.

Another parent pointed out that he and his wife both have to be at work at 8 a.m., and pushing the school start time back for their children would not work for either of their schedules.

Those against it say a time change could affect not only the cost of busing the students but the start times of after school activities.

