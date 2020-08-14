West Hartford Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas reopens today amid COVID-19 pandemic

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Speaking of businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Hartford Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas is reopening today.

The theater is welcoming the public back to the movies with movie tickets at $5 for a short time. As with most businesses reopening amid the pandemic, the cinema is implementing safety measures.

They say every other seat will be marked as “unavailable” but movie-goers and those in their party can choose to sit together.

You can catch a full range of film classics like The Wizard of Oz, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Back to the Future, and more.

Visit their website for information.