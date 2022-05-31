WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Officials in West Hartford have closed off access to several streets following a series of shootings on Monday night.

West Hartford police stated that they responded to multiple calls of apparent shots fired in the area of Warren Terrace on the evening of Memorial Day.

Due to these calls, officials announced that West Beacon Street between Prospect Avenue and Tobey Street and all of Warren Terrace are closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

The closure is to assist the active police investigation, said police in their media announcement.

They also stated that one victim was located and treated for a minor non-life threatening injury.

Police assure residents that at this time, there does not appear to be an active threat to the public and this incident continues to be an active investigation.