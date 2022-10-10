WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Hartford woman attending college at the University of Tampa has raised about $2,500 to help Floridians recover from Hurricane Ian.

Chloe Ottani, a sophomore and Hall High School graduate, started a GoFundMe campaign after the hurricane switched course from Tampa to Fort Meyers only 48 hours before making landfall.

Knowing that her area avoided a catastrophe, she immediately wanted to help those who weren’t as lucky.

“It just made me so upset,” Ottani said. “Like, I generally felt like a family member or mine or someone’s I’m close to. With all these people, I just felt so driven to want to help them.”

Her initial goal was to raise $1,000 to buy items like baby wipes, formula, hygiene products, pet food and cleaning supplies.

“When I went down, people were just so thankful,” she said. “It really had such a community feeling like driving around.”