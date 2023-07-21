WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The owners of a West Hartford convenience store have been charged with selling illegal drugs at their shop on LaSalle Road, according to police

West Hartford police received several complaints from parents that their children were getting a hold of tobacco and THC products. The parents further alleged the Qias Convenience Store located at 74 LaSalle Road was selling tobacco and THC products to minors, police said.

The West Hartford Police Department Community Support Unit (SRO) began an investigation into the complaints and discovered the Qias Convenience Store was not licensed to sell any THC products.

Community support officers coordinated a compliance check on May 11 with the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Drug Control Division.

During the compliance check, multiple illegal products were on display in plain sight. State officials seized all of the illegal items.

The evidence seized by the West Hartford Police Department Community Support Unit. (IMAGE CREDIT: WHPD)

The illegal products included 113 tetrahydrocannabinol THC products and one containing hallucinogenic psilocybin mushrooms. Police said the items seized contained a THC concentrate equal to 15 pounds of marijuana.

The Hartford Superior Court then secured arrest warrant for the store owners who were identified as Faisal Nasher, 45, of Hartford and Qais Alhagr, 42, of Simsbury.

Nasher was charged with possession of an equivalent amount of cannabis products, possession with intent to sell more than 1 kilogram of a cannabis-type substance, possession of a controlled substance containing psilocybin mushrooms and possession with intent to sell a Hallucinogen.

On July 12, Nasher turned himself into police at the West Hartford Police Department where he was booked and processed.

Police said he was released on a $15,000 non-surety bond and appeared in Hartford Criminal Court on Thursday.

Mugshots of Faisal Nasher and Qais Alhagr (SOURCE: West Hartford Police Department)

Alhagr voluntarily turned himself in on a warrant for his arrest connected to the investigation on Tuesday. After being processed and booked he was also released on a $15,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on July 27.

Alhagr was charged with the following offenses: possession of an equivalent amount of cannabis and cannabis products, possession with intent to sell more than one kilogram of a cannabis-type substance, possession of a controlled substance containing psilocybin mushrooms, and possession with intent to sell a hallucinogen.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203.