WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Hartford CVS on Farmington Avenue will close next month — shortly after the company announced that it was cutting costs nationwide.

“We’re just missing out on, you know, popping next door to grab a snack, or sometimes, your prescriptions,” said Chelsea Davis, who uses the CVS. “So, it’s a bummer, for sure.”

Prescriptions will be transferred to the South Main Street location. CVS said employees are being offered other roles within the company.

The closure goes into effect Sept. 20.

West Hartford’s six other CVS stores will remain open. However, customers said it’s not the same.

“But this is my CVS, the one where I get my prescriptions,” said Judy Brown, who goes to the Farmington Avenue location. “Wonderful staff. Never out of stock for what I need, so I am very, very sad to think that the center of West Hartford will no longer have a CVS.”

The closure comes as CVS Health cuts costs across its network. Hartford-based Aetna is a subsidiary of the health care giant. Earlier this week, layoff notices went out to some employees.

CVS has not said how many workers will be cut or when.