 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5:30pm

West Hartford dental office buys back candy, donates it to troops

Hartford

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A dentist office in West Hartford is buying back Halloween candy and donating it to troops overseas.

Elmwood Dental Group has been buying back the candy for two dollars per pound. They say the turnout has been so great that they extended the program to Monday.

“Many people are just donating the candy without asking for money back and it’s wonderful to see,” said Karen Zovich, Elmwood Dental Group.

All the candy is being donated to Operation Gratitude, a nonprofit that sends care packages to deployed troops and their families.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Jamie's Run for CT Children's Hospital

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Jamie's Run for CT Children's Hospital"

Two injured in Hartford shooting, persons of interest detained

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Two injured in Hartford shooting, persons of interest detained"

Police investigating incident involving Rocky Hill HS football players

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigating incident involving Rocky Hill HS football players"

Hartford detective injured in stabbing retires

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford detective injured in stabbing retires"

Enfield PD: Rabies detected in raccoon

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Enfield PD: Rabies detected in raccoon"

West Hartford dental office wants to buy your extra Halloween candy

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "West Hartford dental office wants to buy your extra Halloween candy"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss