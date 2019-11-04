West Hartford dental office buys back candy, donates it to troops

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A dentist office in West Hartford is buying back Halloween candy and donating it to troops overseas.

Elmwood Dental Group has been buying back the candy for two dollars per pound. They say the turnout has been so great that they extended the program to Monday.

“Many people are just donating the candy without asking for money back and it’s wonderful to see,” said Karen Zovich, Elmwood Dental Group.

All the candy is being donated to Operation Gratitude, a nonprofit that sends care packages to deployed troops and their families.