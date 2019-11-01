Closings
West Hartford dental office wants to buy your extra Halloween candy

Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Odds are, your children got a lot of candy on Halloween night.

Most likely, they don’t need pounds and pounds of it, so why don’t you trade it in for a good cause? Elmwood Dental wants to buy your extra Halloween candy on Friday and Saturday.

They’ll give you $2 per pound of unopened candy, then they send it to troops overseas.

It’s all part of Operation Gratitude. You can stop by their office in West Hartford from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday to trade in your candy.

