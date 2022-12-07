WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Art, philanthropy and shopping are coming together at the Westfarms Mall in the form of dogs.

The Dog Walk is now underway. A dozen fiberglass dogs are now on display throughout the mall and visitors are invited to interact with them.

Each dog has a QR code, and if visitors scan it with their phones, they can learn about the charity the dog benefits and donate.

“I think shoppers are probably like why are there dogs here and I’m hoping they’re clicking on those QR codes to find out,” said Amanda Sirica, Westfarms Mall.

News 8 is the proud sponsor of one of the dogs and it benefits APK charities.