WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Inflation is not only hitting you in the wallet or pocketbook. It is driving up the prices of basic needs, with grocery stores being some of the hardest hit.

At Hall’s Market in West Hartford, where they specialize in meats along with everyday groceries, customers are shocked at the prices of goods.

“I do notice them going up. I am just being more selective in what I am buying,” one customer said.

“We are trying to keep our prices down. We don’t want to carry it onto our customers, but we can only do that to a point,” said Michelle Lander of Hall’s Market.

They have seen supply chain issues and some groceries unavailable. Finding the workforce to prepare the food has also been difficult, with help wanted signs next to their daily specials in the window.

“Any cuts of meat or party wings, that takes a lot of labor to cut them into three pieces, and there’s been a shortage of labor so that is also pushing the prices up,” Lander said.

Though a small neighborhood store, Hall’s Market knows their customers by name and takes it personally when they have to keep hiking grocery prices.

“We feel terrible for our customers, but they also understand that it’s not just us, it’s everywhere,” Lander said.

Inflation is at a 40-year high, amounting to 7.5% for the 12 months ending in January. When measured from December to January, inflation was 0.6%, the same as the previous month and more than economists had expected.

Grocery stores like Hall’s Market said when they find good deals, they pass them on to customers, so look for the specials on social media or in the circulars.

“Whereas we would go to one wholesaler before, now we are piecing it to get the best prices so we can give the best prices to our customers,” Lander said.

Customers hope they will see raises in their paychecks to keep up.

“We just hope the cost of living goes up as well, to kind of even that out a little bit to help out.”

There is relief in sight as the Federal Reserve said it will raise interest rates to counteract inflation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.