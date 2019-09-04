West Hartford Hauntings looking for actors

Every October, West Hartford Hauntings awakens the spirits of the Old North Cemetery, but this week they’re looking for the actors to bring those stories to life.

West Hartford Hauntings is auditioning actors for this year’s round of cemetery tours.

“We all have a passion for telling these stories but the creep factor too,” said Suzanne Sayers, who has been involved with West Hartford Hauntings for 11 years.

The performances tell stories based on real people who had lived and died in West Hartford — and they find new tales every year. “I think in many ways we honor people’s stories because they weren’t famous necessarily,” said Sayers, “but these stories were maybe never really told, so after all of this time we’re finally hearing about what happened to them.”

They see many actors come back year after year. This year they’re in need of 25 people for two weekends of performances.

“We look for someone who’s just enthusiastic and wants to be part of a really fun group but also likes to give a little scare,” said Sayers.

Adults and kids age 12 and up are invited to audition. Auditions continue tonight at Noah Webster House from 5 to 8 p.m.