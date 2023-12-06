WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford’s Vision Zero Task Force hosted a public meeting Wednesday to present its proposal for safer streets to prevent serious or deadly crashes.

“I’ve seen firsthand, and I see it daily, the streets are getting very congested,” said Jim, a West Hartford resident who declined to give News 8 his last name. “And when people try to cross the streets, they’re at high risk.”

Dozens of community members, including Jim, packed the Noah Webster Library to hear the presentation and give feedback on the proposed plan.

“Speeding in the town is the biggest issue, because I see cars all the time that are way over the speed limit,” Jim said. “I’m not talking five or 10 [miles per hour over the limit], I’m talking more 20, 25 [miles per hour].”

Consultants and town leaders drafted the comprehensive proposal, which will serve as a roadmap over the next 10 years.

“The goal is, by 2033, to eliminate all fatalities and severe-injury crashes,” said Duane Martin, the director of the West Hartford Department of Community Development. “But we’re hoping to accomplish a lot leading up to that, so we get the benefit much sooner than 10 years.”

Leaders said data will help guide future improvements to high-volume, major roadways including Albany Avenue, North Main Street and New Britain Avenue.

The plan also enhances traffic patterns and signage, bike lanes, sidewalks and crosswalks.

West Hartford’s Mayor Shari Cantor said the town will use local and state funding to help protect the town’s 64,000 residents and the people passing through.

“We have drivers that are coming from other communities,” Cantor said. “We drive to other communities. Road safety, for all of us, is really important. We’ve had way too many accidents.”

Leaders say the town had 48 serious or fatal crashes between 2018 and 2022.

More recently, 56 percent of serious or fatal crashes occurred on 9% of West Hartford’s roadways.

“There are a lot of challenges, and I hope [the town] attacks them one at a time the best way they can and not rush through it, so that we sit here a couple of years from now and say, ‘we need to do this again,” Jim said.

The task force is accepting public comment through Dec. 18, then it will present the final proposal to town leaders in January. Comments should be emailed to VisionZero@westhartfordct.gov.