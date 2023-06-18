WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While Monday will be Connecticut’s first Juneteenth National Independence Day as an observed holiday, celebrations drew crowds on Sunday in West Hartford.

“We celebrate the Fourth of July, which we should, but also Juneteenth is such a pivotal moment in our history,” said Adrienne Billings-Smith, West Hartford’s equity coordinator. “Everyone should be out here celebrating that everyone was freed this day.”

The event featured inspirational messages, cultural performances and art at Blue Back Square.

“We just want to bring joy to everyone’s life,” Billings-Smith said. “Community means joy. Community means love, and that’s what we want at the end of the day.”