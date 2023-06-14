WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of West Hartford is laying out new flood control plans for a busy section of Trout Brook Drive.



Work to replace drainage culverts would take place between Lawler Road and Asylum Avenue.

The area has seen serious flooding during major storms in the last four years.



One homeowner shared his struggle with News 8.

“I’ve been a homeowner in West Hartford since 2010, I’ve suffered catastrophic flooding on my property, inside my home, basement, garage. Every time there are heavy rains I get anxiety, you can literally see during high rain events water is literally coming up from the storm drains to pool in our community. The designs shared tonight still need permit approval before construction can begin,” said Amit Patel of West Hartford.



It’s expected late this year or early next.