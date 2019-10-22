1  of  2
Breaking News
New Haven police investigating shooting incident Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall at Georgia home

West Hartford hosts annual Red Wagon Trek

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An annual event in West Hartford that brings the community together to help families in need is kicking off on Tuesday.

Students from Morley Elementary School will be taking their annual one and a half mile trek to town hall with their red wagons. Those wagons will be filled with nonperishable food for the town’s food pantry.

Town officials will greet the young entourage around 9:30 a.m.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Police investigating car crashing into East Hartford home

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigating car crashing into East Hartford home"

Newington residents to host rally against roundabout near CCSU

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Newington residents to host rally against roundabout near CCSU"

West Hartford hosts annual Red Wagon Trek

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "West Hartford hosts annual Red Wagon Trek"

4 CT teachers receive Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "4 CT teachers receive Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching"

Lamont stand off with legislature putting squeeze on towns

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Lamont stand off with legislature putting squeeze on towns"

Court to hear appeal of HIV test order in trafficking case

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Court to hear appeal of HIV test order in trafficking case"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss