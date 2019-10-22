West Hartford hosts annual Red Wagon Trek

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An annual event in West Hartford that brings the community together to help families in need is kicking off on Tuesday.

Students from Morley Elementary School will be taking their annual one and a half mile trek to town hall with their red wagons. Those wagons will be filled with nonperishable food for the town’s food pantry.

Town officials will greet the young entourage around 9:30 a.m.

