West Hartford hosts Cut-A-Thon

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Cut-A-Thon in West Hartford took place on Sunday to help to raise money for breast cancer research.

The owners of the Matthew Phillips Aveda Salon offered a shampoo and haircut for $25.

100 percent of the money raised goes to the Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute at Hartford Hospital.

“These proceeds help to benefit the patients and their families and it’s just wonderful that Matthew and Sherry continue this generosity over 19 years,” Dr. Patricia DeFusco, Hartford Healthcare.

“It was my husband’s idea and he wanted to give back to his clients that were suffering at the time and he came up with the whole idea to do a Cut-A-Thon,” Shari Phillips, Matthew Phillips Aveda Salon.

In the nineteen years this has been going on, Cut-A-Thon has raised more than $200,000.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.