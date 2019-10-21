West Hartford hosts Cut-A-Thon

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Cut-A-Thon in West Hartford took place on Sunday to help to raise money for breast cancer research.

The owners of the Matthew Phillips Aveda Salon offered a shampoo and haircut for $25.

100 percent of the money raised goes to the Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute at Hartford Hospital.

“These proceeds help to benefit the patients and their families and it’s just wonderful that Matthew and Sherry continue this generosity over 19 years,” Dr. Patricia DeFusco, Hartford Healthcare.

“It was my husband’s idea and he wanted to give back to his clients that were suffering at the time and he came up with the whole idea to do a Cut-A-Thon,” Shari Phillips, Matthew Phillips Aveda Salon.

In the nineteen years this has been going on, Cut-A-Thon has raised more than $200,000.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Court to hear appeal of HIV test order in trafficking case

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Court to hear appeal of HIV test order in trafficking case"

West Hartford hosts Cut-A-Thon

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "West Hartford hosts Cut-A-Thon"

CT officials to call on FDA to combat hidden vapes

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT officials to call on FDA to combat hidden vapes"

Ex-professor says she was fired in sex-for-grades scandal

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Ex-professor says she was fired in sex-for-grades scandal"

'Backpacks for Freedom' raises awareness of human trafficking victims

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "'Backpacks for Freedom' raises awareness of human trafficking victims"

Not-guilty by reason of insanity, judge releases verdict in UHart double stabbing case

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Not-guilty by reason of insanity, judge releases verdict in UHart double stabbing case"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss