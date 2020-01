WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Parking in West Hartford Center is about to take a little bigger bite out of your wallet.

Starting February 1st, an extra ten cents will be added to the hourly parking rate due to a new state law that went into effect at the beginning of 2020 requiring a 6.5 percent sales tax on parking.

West Hartford will also begin charging a 25 cent convenience fee on credit card payments.