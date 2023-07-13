WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Hartford Public Library is the latest system to join a growing, nationwide trend of eliminating late fees.

The move is a way for the library to boost access to materials. The idea is that by eliminating late fees, people who need the resources the most won’t be scared off by potential penalties.

“We found that when people start to accrue fines at the library, they stop coming in,” said Laura Irmscher, the director of library services at the West Hartford Public Library. “So, we wanted to make sure that everyone is taking advantage of our resources, checking out books, coming to see our programs and removing any barriers or reluctance to come into the library.”

Those penalties, she said, disproportionally impact low-income families.

“We really want to make sure that our library services are free to all,” Irmscher said. “That’s the bedrock of the public library.”

The change is retroactive, wiping out all existing late fees on the record.