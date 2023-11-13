WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Hartford Public Library is collecting donations for its 7th Annual Kindness Project.

The project was inspired by the book “Wonder” written by R.J. Palacio — a story that explores showing compassion and kindness toward others.



The library is asking the public to donate the following items for those in need:

Dish soap

Laundry detergent

Disinfectant wipes

Individually wrapped toilet paper rolls

Deodorant

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Dental floss

Water bottles

Feminine hygiene products

Bar soap/ body wash

Bandages

Lip balm

Hand lotion

School supplies

Lunch snacks

The donations started on Monday and will run through Dec. 8. Donations can be dropped into specially marked boxes at all three West Hartford Public Library locations.



The project has grown each year and in 2022 the library collected more than 4,000 personal hygiene items.