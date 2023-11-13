WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Hartford Public Library is collecting donations for its 7th Annual Kindness Project.
The project was inspired by the book “Wonder” written by R.J. Palacio — a story that explores showing compassion and kindness toward others.
The library is asking the public to donate the following items for those in need:
- Dish soap
- Laundry detergent
- Disinfectant wipes
- Individually wrapped toilet paper rolls
- Deodorant
- Toothpaste
- Toothbrushes
- Dental floss
- Water bottles
- Feminine hygiene products
- Bar soap/ body wash
- Bandages
- Lip balm
- Hand lotion
- School supplies
- Lunch snacks
The donations started on Monday and will run through Dec. 8. Donations can be dropped into specially marked boxes at all three West Hartford Public Library locations.
The project has grown each year and in 2022 the library collected more than 4,000 personal hygiene items.