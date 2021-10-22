West Hartford lifts mask mandate

WEST HARTFORD Conn. (WTNH) — The town of West Hartford is getting rid of its indoor mask mandate effective Friday, Oct. 22.

87 percent of West Hartford residents eligible for the vaccine have gotten it, and that figure town officials are pointing to as they move in this direction.

West Hartford’s mask mandate went into effect two months ago. Now, health officials are pointing to weeks of low Covid infection rates. They say cases here have been on the decline for a month, but masks are still required in town libraries, schools, and healthcare facilities.

“We have our residents to thank for the drop in the infection rate by complying with the mask mandate when it was important to do so, getting vaccinated, and practicing personal safety protocols,” said West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor.

Right now, West Hartford is in the so-called “Yellow” category of low transmission. Mayor Cantor says the mask mandate should change again if there’s a spike in cases.

“Although our numbers have greatly improved, we are still in the midst of a global pandemic with a deadly disease that can be very unpredictable,” said Aimee Kruss, Health District Director. “Masking up remains one of our most important disease mitigation strategies, and compliance with the state mask policy will help protect against future spikes.”