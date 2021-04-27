West Hartford looking for volunteers for new Community Emergency Response Team

Hartford

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — April is National Volunteer Month. The town of West Hartford is looking for volunteers for its new Community Emergency Response Team.

The program educates individuals about preparing for disasters and trains them in basic disaster response skills.

The team is open to anyone 18-years-old or older who lives, studies, or works in West Hartford.

If interested please fill out their interest form here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdXyV9dnPnlaZVy7KqNS7aWjvIdMU2Y17WB-9G8hiz0ujVqwg/viewform

For more information about the team visit their website: https://www.westhartfordct.gov/town-departments/fire-department/emergency-management/community-emergency-response-team-cert

