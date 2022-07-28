WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Hartford man was arrested on Wednesday after a road rage incident that led him to point a gun and assault another driver, police said.

According to the West Hartford Police Department, a man reported a road rage incident that began in Simsbury. Police found that the suspect, 53-year-old Christopher Rung of West Hartford, cut in front of the victim while driving aggressively. The victim followed Rung until they stopped at 43 Lemay St. in West Hartford.

Police said Rung walked up to the victim’s car, pointed a handgun, and threatened to kill him. Then, he struck the victim with the gun, though there was no discharge of the gun and only minor injuries were reported.

Rung was taken into custody and charged with assault in the second degree with a firearm, threatening in the first degree, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief in the first degree, and breach of peace.

He was held on a $250,000 bond pending arraignment on Thursday.