HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Hartford man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly striking and killing a pedestrian in Hartford before evading the scene, according to police.

On March 31, Hartford police responded to the report of a person that had been hit by a car on Main Street. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found an unresponsive man in the roadway and begin life-saving measures.

The victim was brought to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Kendall E. May, 56, of Bloomfield.

Officers learned a grey Jeep Cherokee had fled the scene heading north on Main Street after allegedly hitting the victim.

After a lengthy investigation, detectives identified the suspect in the fatal pedestrian crash as 41-year-old Jaimuse Workman of West Hartford.

Mugshot of Jaimuse Workman. (Source: Hartford Police Department)

The Hartford Police Department’s Crime Scene Division obtained a felony arrest warrant for Workman.

The Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force brought Workman into custody at the Hartford Police Detention Division. He is being held on a $100,000 judge-set bond.

Workman has been charged with misconduct with a motor vehicle, evading the scene involving death and reckless driving.

The investigation into the deadly crash remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Hartford Police Department’s tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).