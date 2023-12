WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Crown Market opened its new cafe seating area on Thursday, right in time for Hanukkah to begin.

The West Hartford market celebrated the holiday’s first night, featuring latke and the chance for the community to come together.

“I think that this Hanukkah is so important to be the light int he darkness,” said Debbie Raviv, the store’s managing partner. “We need to bring light to our community.”