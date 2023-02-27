WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A West Hartford native was killed in a terror attack in Israel on Monday, according to the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford.

27-year-old Elan Ganeles was in Israel to attend a wedding when he was killed. Ganeles was driving through the West Bank area in Jerusalem when he was gunned down by two terrorists who drove up to his car and opened fire, officials said.

Ganeles was quickly taken to the Hadassah Medical Center in critical condition. Despite their best efforts, paramedics were unable to resuscitate Ganeles and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Ganeles graduated from Colombia University last May and was a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford released the following statement on Ganeles passing:

“Once again, a civilian was targeted by those who see violence toward the innocent as a solution,” said David Waren, President of the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford. “We extend our deepest condolences to the Ganeles family and affirm our solidarity with the people of Israel at this time of escalating violence. May Elan’s memory be a blessing for his family and our entire community.”