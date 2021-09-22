West Hartford non-profit helps get medical care to people living in Haiti

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – A local non-profit that helps get medical care to Haitians describes the situation in that country as dire right now.

“MEDICAL AID TO HAITI” or MATH is an all-volunteer group that supports around 20,000 doctor visits for men, women, and children who would otherwise not have access to good healthcare.

The chair of MATH says the crisis on the border is tough and that’s why what they do in Haiti is so important.

This country has been devastated by an earthquake, pandemic, and political unrest.

“I think it’s a difficult situation on both sides,” said Chair of MATH Anne D’Orvilliers. “You want to help as many people as you can, but it’s more the medical issue, the mission of Medical Aid to Haiti is to help them heal Haitians.”

She says 97% of their donations go directly to Haitians and their mission.

For more information on MATH, click here.