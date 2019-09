WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Hartford Historical Society is getting ready for spooky season.

The organization says they’re looking for actors for their annual West Hartford Hauntings theatrical tour through the town’s north cemetery.

If you think you have the scary skills it takes, auditions are being held from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Noah Webster house.

