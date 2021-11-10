West Hartford PD: One person injured after shooting on Maplewood Ave.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in West Hartford are investigating after someone was shot on Maplewood Avenue Wednesday night.

At 9:05 p.m., West Hartford police received a 911 call reporting a shooting on Maplewood Avenue. The caller said a person at a residence had been shot and needed medical attention.

Responding officers were able to find the victim quickly and transport them to a local hospital to be treated for apparent serious injuries.

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident. The West Hartford Police Department is actively investigating the incident. Police K-9s have been called to the scene.

News 8 has a crew on the scene and will bring you the latest details as they become available.