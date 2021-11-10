West Hartford PD: One person injured after shooting on Maplewood Ave.

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in West Hartford are investigating after someone was shot on Maplewood Avenue Wednesday night.

At 9:05 p.m., West Hartford police received a 911 call reporting a shooting on Maplewood Avenue. The caller said a person at a residence had been shot and needed medical attention.

Responding officers were able to find the victim quickly and transport them to a local hospital to be treated for apparent serious injuries.

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident. The West Hartford Police Department is actively investigating the incident. Police K-9s have been called to the scene.

News 8 has a crew on the scene and will bring you the latest details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

West Hartford PD: One person injured after shooting on Maplewood Ave.

News /

Veterans honored at National Iwo Jima Memorial in New Britain

News /

New program launched to help young mothers in Hartford escape violence

News /

Driver killed, toddlers injured in serious rollover crash on Route 9 in Berlin

News /

Hartford HealthCare taking a unique approach to honor veterans ahead of Veterans Day

News /

Over 1,000 students attend Aerospace Manufacturers showcase to learn about career opportunities

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss