WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A family owned restaurant in West Hartford has a new award to add to its name — the Connecticut Restaurant Association’s restaurant of the year.

Coracora, which serves traditional Peruvian food, received the honor Monday night.

Gov. Ned Lamont shared a video of the family, dressed in shimmering gowns, accepting the award at a podium.

“This is a great family-owned Peruvian restaurant and I recommend checking it out if you’ve never been,” Lamont posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He added, “(The homemade yucca fries are so good.)”

Coracora is in its second generation of ownership. It first opened in 2011 by husband and wife duo Hector Ludena and Luisa Jimenez.

Earlier this year, Coracora was nominated in the “outstanding restaurant” award by the James Beard Foundation. It is the only Peruvian eatery represented in the category.