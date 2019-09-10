West Hartford police: 12-year-old calls 911 on burglar, neighbor pins him down until officers arrive

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 36-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly entering two West Hartford homes and stealing a backpack.

The incident happened on North Quaker Lane around 6 p.m. on Monday.

According to police, a 12-year-old boy called 911 saying that someone was in his home. He told dispatchers that the heard the door open and then heard someone rummaging through the cabinets and drawers before leaving.

Within minutes, officers were on scene and were told that a resident had confronted a man, later identified as Andrew Harris, who burglarized another home on Auburn Road.

Officials said that a neighbor had pinned Harris to the ground as he tried to leave the area. Harris was quickly taken into custody.

Police said Harris, who may have been under the influence of narcotics, took a backpack from the first home.

He was charged with burglary in the second degree, burglary in the third degree, risk of injury, and larceny in the sixth degree.

He is being held on bond.

No injuries, other then the suspect’s scraped knee, were reported.