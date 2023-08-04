WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – West Hartford police arrested two individuals on Friday for an alleged carjacking and engaging officers in a pursuit, authorities said.

An officer observed a vehicle Trout Brook Drive and Park Road that had previously been stolen at gunpoint from a victim in Hartford.

Police deployed a tire deflation device to disable the vehicle but the vehicle continued to engage officers in a pursuit. Police attempted to stop the vehicle but it continued into Hartford.

Police said the vehicle eventually stopped near the intersection of Arlington and Stone streets where the two occupants fled on foot. The two were quickly apprehended by authorities, police said.

The occupants were identified as Irving Adams, 45 of West Hartford and Gabrielle Goulet of Tolland.

Police said no injuries or damage were reported as a result of the incident.

Adams was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree larceny, interfering wth police, first-degree reckless endangerment, operating with a suspended license, engaging in pursuit and failure to obey a control signal.

Adams was held on a surety $250,000 bond. Police said Adams had seven outstanding arrest warrants for failure to appear in court for robbery, burglary and violating probation in various towns.

Goulet was charged with two counts of interfering with police, conspiracy to commit motor vehicle theft, conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny, two counts of possessing drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of narcotics.

Police said Goulet also had three outstanding arrest warrants for failing to appear in court from burglary and larceny cases.

She is being held on a $50,000 bond.