WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Hartford Police Department confirmed that there was an officer-involved shooting on New Britain Avenue on Tuesday evening.

Police said the officer-involved shooting occurred at 5 p.m. on the 900 block of New Britain Avenue, authorities said.

Authorities did not say if there were any injured parties in the shooting.

West Hartford Police Capt. Dan Moffo provided an update Tuesday evening on an officer-involved in the above video.

Connecticut State Police and the Office of the Inspector General are taking over the investigation.

Police are asking people to avoid the area and to expect road closures.

Police said there is no threat to the public at this time.

The West Hartford Police Department said further details will be provided at a later time.

News 8 has a crew at the scene and is working to bring you more information.