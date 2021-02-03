One dead in overnight car fire on Kane Street, West Hartford Police say

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford police and firefighters are investigating a deadly vehicle fire in a parking lot on Kane Street Wednesday morning.

West Hartford police Captain Michael Perruccio confirmed to News 8 that one person has died, as a result of the fire.

A West Hartford officer was on routine patrol when they saw a person inside a vehicle that was on fire. The officer tried to get the person out, but the flames were too big, Perruccio said. Firefighters were called in to knock down the flames. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police troopers are also on scene and are assisting with the investigation. The scene remains active.

