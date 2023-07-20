WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A $26,000 reward is being offered in a December 2022 deadly hit-and-run in West Hartford.

Police said 89-year-old Eugenia Yurovsky of West Hartford was struck and killed while crossing the street with her walker at the intersection of Whiting Lane and Boulevard around 5 p.m. on Dec. 20. Her husband died about ten years ago, and she has no known family, police said.

“We’ve exhausted all means of investigative measures, knocking on doors, scouring video, going to body shops, talking to witnesses,” West Hartford police chief Vernon Riddick said at a press conference Thursday. “Unfortunately for us, we have not been able to secure an arrest, nor have we narrowed down a person of interest.”

Police said they are searching for a 2010 to 2015 GMC-type vehicle with front-left damage to the bumper and possibly the hood.

Riddick said Gov. Ned Lamont’s office helped secure a $25,000 reward, and the West Hartford Rotary Club is offering $1,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (860) 523-5203, (860) 570-8969, or via email at whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.