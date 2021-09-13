West Hartford Police investigate incident involving report of shots fired in area of New Britain Avenue

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford Police are investigating an incident involving a report of multiple gunshots being fired in the area of New Britain Avenue Sunday.

At around 1:24 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the area of New Britain Avenue and Cortland Street on the report of multiple gunshots being fired. The officers located several shell casings in the area.

Police said the casings were located between the intersections of South Quaker Lane and Mayflower Street. Officers did not locate any suspects, suspect vehicles or injured people.

A restaurant on New Britain Avenue sustained window damage possibly related to the gunfire, according to police.

Police say a witness stated that the occupants of one vehicle had been shooting at another vehicle. Police say both vehicles were reported to have been traveling at a high speed west on New Britain Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is urged to call the routine line at (860) 523-5203 or can leave an anonymous tip at (860) 570-8969. A confidential tip line is available at whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov

