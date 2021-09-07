West Hartford police investigating reports of shots fired on Hillcrest Ave.

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., (WTNH)– Police are investigating a scene after receiving a report of shots fire in West Hartford on Monday, Sept. 6.

Police say that a disturbance had occurred involving several females near Hillcrest Ave. at 8 p.m., and an unknown individual had discharged a firearm two or three times. Several people on the scene reported hearing the shots being fired.

According to reports, the suspect ran away from the scene, and there were no reports of injuries or property damage.

West Hartford Detectives are actively investigating this shooting and urge anyone that has information to call the Police Department number ay 860-523-5293

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford Healthcare doctor discusses Flu Shots

News /

Car prices soar amid the pandemic, experts don’t expect them to improve anytime soon

News /

Man transported to hospital following shooting on Collins Street in Hartford

News /

TSA stops guns from going through security checkpoints at Bradley International Airport

News /

'I will get justice for my uncle': Family of Hartford hit-and-run victim demands justice following his death

News /

Dog rescued, home badly damaged in 2-alarm fire in Meriden

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss