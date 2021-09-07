West Hartford police investigating reports of shots fired on Hillcrest Ave.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., (WTNH)– Police are investigating a scene after receiving a report of shots fire in West Hartford on Monday, Sept. 6.

Police say that a disturbance had occurred involving several females near Hillcrest Ave. at 8 p.m., and an unknown individual had discharged a firearm two or three times. Several people on the scene reported hearing the shots being fired.

According to reports, the suspect ran away from the scene, and there were no reports of injuries or property damage.

West Hartford Detectives are actively investigating this shooting and urge anyone that has information to call the Police Department number ay 860-523-5293