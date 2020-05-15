West Hartford police investigating ‘untimely death’

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford Police officers are currently investigating the ‘untimely death’ of a man found unresponsive in a home Thursday night.

Police say around 11:52 p.m. Thursday, they were called to a multi-unit residence on Prospect Avenue on a reported disturbance.

Police say upon arrival, they discovered an unresponsive man on the scene. Immediate, emergency medical care was administered to the victim, but police say he was later pronounced dead on the scene. Police have considered the death ‘untimely.’ An investigation is ongoing.

Police say there isn’t any danger to the public at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call West Hartford police at 860-570-8882.