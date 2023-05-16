WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Hartford Police Department said one of their police dogs played a crucial role in a recent mental health call.

According to police, officers were asked to assist mental health professionals with an evaluation of a patient. Police said the person was reluctant to go to the hospital. Officer Andrew Teeter said while he was talking to the patient, they saw his K-9 patch and asked about the dog.

Teeter then brought out his K-9 Islay and was able to get the person to willingly go to the hospital.

“You lose a lot of control when someone forces you to go to a hospital to be evaluated so what I try to do is give them a little bit of control in the situation,” Teeter said.

K-9s are usually used to track down someone or find narcotics. In this case, Islay was used to de-escalate a situation.

Without her, Teeter says it could have ended differently.

Connecticut State Police K-9 Unit celebrates new graduates

“It truly is a team effort, anything that we do,” he said. “Hopefully that most recent experience sits with [the patient] and is a positive thing and so now he’s a little more willing next time and says ‘hey the police aren’t the bad guys, police aren’t here to strap me and take me somewhere where I don’t want to go.'”

The West Hartford Police Department has three K-9s who go out with their handlers on every shift.

The K-9 unit is used in West Hartford and across central Connecticut, responding to calls when they’re needed.